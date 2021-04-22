Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day at Laughlin [Image 4 of 4]

    Earth Day at Laughlin

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Local Del Rio elementary school classes tour the nature walking trail around Laughlin Air Force Base Texas, Apr. 21 2021. Laughlin and the local community are full of plant and wild life that are scattered around the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 15:44
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Earth Day
    Nature
    Wild life
    Laughlin

