Super Hornets train at NAS Key West

210416-N-KM072-006 KEY WEST, Fla. (April 16, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet jet from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 "Flying Eagles" takes off for training from Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

