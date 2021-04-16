Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West [Image 5 of 5]

    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210416-N-KM072-006 KEY WEST, Fla. (April 16, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet jet from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 "Flying Eagles" takes off for training from Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:07
    Photo ID: 6611416
    VIRIN: 210416-N-KM072-006
    Resolution: 6390x4265
    Size: 26.89 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Hornets train at NAS Key West [Image 5 of 5], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West
    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West
    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West
    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West
    Super Hornets train at NAS Key West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat
    takeoff
    jet
    training
    air-to-air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT