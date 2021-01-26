Logan Hoffmann and Andrew Lorenz, St. Paul District operations, complete major maintenance on the lock chamber at Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6610950
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-AB038-156
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|ALMA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major maintenance completed at Lock and Dam 4 [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Major maintenance completed at Lock and Dam 4
LEAVE A COMMENT