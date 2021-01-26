Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major maintenance completed at Lock and Dam 4 [Image 2 of 2]

    Major maintenance completed at Lock and Dam 4

    ALMA, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Logan Hoffmann and Andrew Lorenz, St. Paul District operations, complete major maintenance on the lock chamber at Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6610950
    VIRIN: 210126-A-AB038-156
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: ALMA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major maintenance completed at Lock and Dam 4 [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    maintenance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

