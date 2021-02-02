NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) personnel sweep the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for simulated explosives, suspects and casualties during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 in February. NAS Pensacola conducted the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) force protection exercise, April 12-16, 2021. FEP was the final exercise in a series of assessments for NAS Pensacola’s force protection training and certification cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:17
|Photo ID:
|6610805
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-IT398-086
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Earns Force Protection Certification Following Exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT