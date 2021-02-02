NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) personnel sweep the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for simulated explosives, suspects and casualties during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 in February. NAS Pensacola conducted the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) force protection exercise, April 12-16, 2021. FEP was the final exercise in a series of assessments for NAS Pensacola’s force protection training and certification cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

