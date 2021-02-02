Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Evaluation Problem (FEP)

    Final Evaluation Problem (FEP)

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) personnel sweep the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for simulated explosives, suspects and casualties during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 in February. NAS Pensacola conducted the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) force protection exercise, April 12-16, 2021. FEP was the final exercise in a series of assessments for NAS Pensacola’s force protection training and certification cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    This work, Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Pensacola Earns Force Protection Certification Following Exercise
    Final Evaluation Problem (FEP)

    NAS Pensacola Earns Force Protection Certification Following Exercise

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

