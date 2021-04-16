Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, left, coins Tech. Sgt. Thuan Bui, 76th Airlift Squadron resource advisor right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Bui was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for outstanding cross major command support to Air Combat Command and the 310th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron deployed Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft aircraft, and their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6610726
    VIRIN: 160421-F-LO621-1095
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week
    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week
    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    NCO
    86th Airlift Wing
    Flight Engineer
    Resource Advisor
    76th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT