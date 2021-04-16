Resource Advisor awarded Airlifter of the Week

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, left, coins Tech. Sgt. Thuan Bui, 76th Airlift Squadron resource advisor right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2021. Bui was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for outstanding cross major command support to Air Combat Command and the 310th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron deployed Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft aircraft, and their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

