Entrepreneur and Film Producer Reinforces Resiliency, Helps Inspire IWTC Corry Station Sailors

210414-N-KJ380-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2021)- New-accession Sailors listen to Stephen Zadrick, an entrepreneur and film producer, during a morale and resiliency boost visit onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. Zadrick agreed to speak to the students about creating healthy hobbies related to the arts that can help keep their life more fulfilled and balanced while they focus on serving the nation. During his visit, Zadrick discussed the film industry, the everyday grind (a warrior toughness subject) and answered questions from students who are currently engaged in some aspect of the performing arts during their free time. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

