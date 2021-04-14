Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entrepreneur and Film Producer Reinforces Resiliency, Helps Inspire IWTC Corry Station Sailors [Image 1 of 2]

    Entrepreneur and Film Producer Reinforces Resiliency, Helps Inspire IWTC Corry Station Sailors

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210414-N-KJ380-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2021)- New-accession Sailors listen to Stephen Zadrick, an entrepreneur and film producer, during a morale and resiliency boost visit onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. Zadrick agreed to speak to the students about creating healthy hobbies related to the arts that can help keep their life more fulfilled and balanced while they focus on serving the nation. During his visit, Zadrick discussed the film industry, the everyday grind (a warrior toughness subject) and answered questions from students who are currently engaged in some aspect of the performing arts during their free time. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entrepreneur and Film Producer Reinforces Resiliency, Helps Inspire IWTC Corry Station Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by SN Neo Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

