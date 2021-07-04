Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeant Symposium [Image 2 of 5]

    First Sergeant Symposium

    KUWAIT

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A group of U.S. Airmen from across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo during a First Sergeant Symposium at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 7, 2021. The purpose of this course is to gather Airmen interested in being first sergeants to learn about the foundation of all that goes into the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 06:19
    Photo ID: 6610640
    VIRIN: 210407-F-CL785-321
    Resolution: 3000x2174
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Sergeant Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Airman
    386th AEW
    shirt
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    First Sergeant Symposium

