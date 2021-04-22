U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. overseas the movement of deployment gear in an undisclosed location. Maxwell was recently highlighted for his exceptional service and ability to go above and beyond what was required while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6610490 VIRIN: 210422-F-F3708-1001 Resolution: 1210x504 Size: 93.35 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen Highlight- Tech. Sgt. Ryan Maxwell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.