SrA Melody Fleming-Lopez Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melody Fleming-Lopez, 18th Wing Command Post c2 ops controller from Sinajana, Guam was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of April 26 - 30, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

