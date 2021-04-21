Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Grenade Event [Image 3 of 3]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Grenade Event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Chistopher LaBeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, aimed his throw for the target for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 21, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has reached the halfway mark, the competitors will continue to be challenged until only one remains. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    First Army
    USArmy
    Army Heritage
    First Indeed
    Back to Fundamentals

