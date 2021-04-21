Staff Sgt. Chistopher LaBeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, aimed his throw for the target for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 21, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has reached the halfway mark, the competitors will continue to be challenged until only one remains. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6610278 VIRIN: 210421-A-JL341-146 Resolution: 3645x3748 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: SPARTA, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Grenade Event [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.