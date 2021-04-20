Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Melgar 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Taisha Andujar, from Bridgeport, Conn., signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) while receiving cargo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea April 20, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

