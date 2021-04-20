PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Taisha Andujar, from Bridgeport, Conn., signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) while receiving cargo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea April 20, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6610242
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-XX200-2099
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|938.46 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BRIDGEPORT, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
