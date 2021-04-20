Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Meritoriously Advanced [Image 1 of 3]

    NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Meritoriously Advanced

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210420-N-RB168-0016 210420-N-RB168-0005 Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, appoints Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Mariah Lowe, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Taylor McAllister, to petty officer first class during a meritorious advancement ceremony at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins. NTAG Pittsburgh’s role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory, across the states of Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.

