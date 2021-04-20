NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Meritoriously Advanced

210420-N-RB168-0016 210420-N-RB168-0005 Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, appoints Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Mariah Lowe, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Taylor McAllister, to petty officer first class during a meritorious advancement ceremony at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins. NTAG Pittsburgh’s role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory, across the states of Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.

