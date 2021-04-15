Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter 21-4 concludes exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Ruchotzke 

    III Corps

    Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, shares remarks at the close of Warfigher 21-4, April 12 at Fort Hood, Texas. Warfighter 21-4 was the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. Units participating include Headquarters III Corps, 3rd United Kingdom Division, 3rd French Armored Divisions, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. At Fort Hood; and, 1st Armoured Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Ruchotzke)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Interoperability
    IIICorps
    wfx21_4
    warfighter 21_4

