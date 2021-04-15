Warfighter 21-4 concludes exercise

Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, shares remarks at the close of Warfigher 21-4, April 12 at Fort Hood, Texas. Warfighter 21-4 was the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. Units participating include Headquarters III Corps, 3rd United Kingdom Division, 3rd French Armored Divisions, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. At Fort Hood; and, 1st Armoured Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Ruchotzke)

