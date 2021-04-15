MEDCoE trainees receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Trainees assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence are administered the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by MEDCoE 68W Combat Medic cadre augmenting staff at the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Vaccine site on April 15, 202.

Date Taken: 04.15.2021
Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US