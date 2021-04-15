Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE trainees receive the COVID-19 vaccine

    MEDCoE trainees receive the COVID-19 vaccine

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Tish Williamson 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Trainees assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence are administered the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by MEDCoE 68W Combat Medic cadre augmenting staff at the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Vaccine site on April 15, 202.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE trainees receive the COVID-19 vaccine, by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE
    COVID19 Vaccine

