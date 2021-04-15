Trainees assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence are administered the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by MEDCoE 68W Combat Medic cadre augmenting staff at the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Vaccine site on April 15, 202.
|04.15.2021
|04.21.2021 10:47
|6609319
|210415-A-IT014-011
|4032x3024
|2.84 MB
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|2
|0
MEDCoE trainees receive the COVID-19 vaccine
