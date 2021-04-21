U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Norris, ground transportation superintendent for the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait Jan. 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Norris will have been in ground transportation for his entire Air Force career, a total of 21 years in April 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Daniel Norris
