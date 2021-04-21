Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Daniel Norris

    Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Daniel Norris

    QATAR

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Norris, ground transportation superintendent for the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait Jan. 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Norris will have been in ground transportation for his entire Air Force career, a total of 21 years in April 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

