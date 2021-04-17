Members of the turkey hunt observe the winning turkey as it is weight during the annual turkey hunt hosted by the Military Officers Association of America here April 17, 2021.
This annual event is hosted by the Military Officers Association of America, a nonprofit organization association of United States military officers to bring awareness to the different types of outdoor activities in the local area surrounding Ft. Campbell. (Photo by: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
Surprising day for first time hunter
