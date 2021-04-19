Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Coronado Gets Underway for UxS IBP 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Coronado Gets Underway for UxS IBP 21

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210419-N-OA516-2025
    SAN DIEGO (Apr. 19, 2021) The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) prepares to get underway to conduct the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21). UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 20:49
    Photo ID: 6608670
    VIRIN: 210419-N-OA516-2024
    Resolution: 2225x1483
    Size: 711.27 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    LCS
    CORONADO
    US NAVY
    PACIFIC FLEET
    UXSIBP21
    UNMANNED CAPIBILITIES

