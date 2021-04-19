USS Coronado Gets Underway for UxS IBP 21

210419-N-OA516-2025
SAN DIEGO (Apr. 19, 2021) The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) prepares to get underway to conduct the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21). UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
|04.19.2021
|04.20.2021 20:49
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
