Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support [Image 2 of 2]

    SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole. Frederick, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard, watches as a MH-60R Seahawk flies overhead as part of Southern Strike 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., April 18, 2021. Southern Strike is an annual training exercise hosted by the Mississippi Air National Guard to increase combat readiness across all branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:51
    Photo ID: 6607846
    VIRIN: 210418-Z-IX985-1002
    Resolution: 2625x3493
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Hometown: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Hometown: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support
    SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    TACP
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    SouthernStrike2021
    sstk2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT