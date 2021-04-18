SSTK21 - TACPs Provide Close Air Support

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole. Frederick, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard, watches as a MH-60R Seahawk flies overhead as part of Southern Strike 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., April 18, 2021. Southern Strike is an annual training exercise hosted by the Mississippi Air National Guard to increase combat readiness across all branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

