Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX

The Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory hosted its second communications exercise (COMMEX 2) at Aberdeen Proving Ground April 5-16. Military service participants leveraged the JSIL to support a joint science and technology environment that will enable the U.S. Army to explore Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control and Multi-Domain Operations during Project Convergence 21.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6607715
|VIRIN:
|210413-O-OJ864-989
|Resolution:
|3582x2558
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
