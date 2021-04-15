Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits London

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits London

    LONDON, GTL, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in London and is greeted by U.S. Embassy in London Deputy Chief of Mission Yael Lempert, April 15, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    London
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Yael Lempert

