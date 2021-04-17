Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over Louisville 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Thunder Over Louisville 2021

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The pilot of a P-51 Red Tail waves while taxiing at Bowman Field following an aerial demonstration for the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021. This year's event featured aircraft from multiple military and civilian agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    This work, Thunder Over Louisville 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

