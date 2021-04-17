Thunder Over Louisville 2021

The pilot of a P-51 Red Tail waves while taxiing at Bowman Field following an aerial demonstration for the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021. This year's event featured aircraft from multiple military and civilian agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US by SSgt Clayton Wear