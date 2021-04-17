The pilot of a P-51 Red Tail waves while taxiing at Bowman Field following an aerial demonstration for the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2021. This year's event featured aircraft from multiple military and civilian agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 08:48
|Photo ID:
|6605808
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-XJ735-1297
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over Louisville 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
