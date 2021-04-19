Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S and Philippine Cyberspace Marines conduct virtual training [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S and Philippine Cyberspace Marines conduct virtual training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Filca 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jose Sanchez, a defensive cyberspace operator with 7th Communication Bn., III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrates Defensive Cyberspace Operations-Internal Defensive Measures capabilities during a virtual training session with members of the Philippine Marine Corps on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training was conducted to contribute to continuous allyship expansion in the Indo-Pacific region, while simultaneously strengthening cyberspace capabilities in the III MEF area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)

    Cyberspace
    Philippines
    Marines
    III MIG
    INDOPACOM
    DCO-IDM

