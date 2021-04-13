Fort Stewart, Georgia - Soldiers from 3rd Support Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, order their lunch from a food truck parked in their brigade area, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 13. In 2017, Fort Stewart became one of the first bases to utilize food trucks as part of an Army-wide initiative to bring nutritious food to the Soldiers where they work. Prior to the arrival of food trucks, Soldiers had to go to a dining facility which wasn’t always convenient, or pay out of pocket to eat on the economy. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Baltos, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 18:00 Photo ID: 6604781 VIRIN: 210413-A-XQ291-143 Resolution: 5844x3069 Size: 2.7 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army finding new ways to feed Soldiers, bring nutritious food to installations [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.