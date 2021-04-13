Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army finding new ways to feed Soldiers, bring nutritious food to installations [Image 2 of 2]

    Army finding new ways to feed Soldiers, bring nutritious food to installations

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Fort Stewart, Georgia - Soldiers from 3rd Support Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, order their lunch from a food truck parked in their brigade area, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 13. In 2017, Fort Stewart became one of the first bases to utilize food trucks as part of an Army-wide initiative to bring nutritious food to the Soldiers where they work. Prior to the arrival of food trucks, Soldiers had to go to a dining facility which wasn’t always convenient, or pay out of pocket to eat on the economy. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Baltos, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

    This work, Army finding new ways to feed Soldiers, bring nutritious food to installations [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    Third Sustainment Brigade

