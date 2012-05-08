Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Northeast performs at Pocono 500 [Image 2 of 2]

    Band of the Northeast performs at Pocono 500

    LONG POND, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2012

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dawn Hoffman 

    553 Air National Guard Band of the Northeast (formerly Mid-Atlantic)

    Band of the Northeast performs musical selections before the crowd at the Pocono 500 at Pocono Speedway in Long Pond, PA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2012
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6604597
    VIRIN: 120805-Z-TF643-0125
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 119.37 KB
    Location: LONG POND, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the Northeast performs at Pocono 500 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Dawn Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Band of the Northeast

