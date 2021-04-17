Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engage Targets [Image 4 of 7]

    Engage Targets

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. HENRY VILLARAMA 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    A member of team 25 fires a rifle while participating in a marksmanship event during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Krilling Range on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6604138
    VIRIN: 210417-A-AR102-1182
    Resolution: 2262x2827
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engage Targets [Image 7 of 7], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ranger
    airborne
    brc
    best ranger
    rltw
    brc2021

