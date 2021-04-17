Engage Targets

A member of team 25 fires a rifle while participating in a marksmanship event during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Krilling Range on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

