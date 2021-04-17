Makin Island Underway

210417-N-TF178-1142

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jonathan Walker prepares to launch an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

