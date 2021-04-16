Nebraska Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021

Seven Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the State Best Warrior Competition at Greenlief Training Site, near Hastings, Nebraska, April 16, 2021. They are competing to find out which noncommissioned officer and enlisted Soldier will be named the state’s Best Warriors.

The Best Warrior Competition is a grueling three day event with competitors being scored on Physical Training events, an obstacle course, water survival, a series of Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, a written essay, a road march, and Sergeants Major and First Sergeants boards. The winners will move on to compete at the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Texas.

(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Location: HASTINGS, NE, US by SSG Herschel Talley