Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Seven Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the State Best Warrior Competition at Greenlief Training Site, near Hastings, Nebraska, April 16, 2021. They are competing to find out which noncommissioned officer and enlisted Soldier will be named the state’s Best Warriors.
    The Best Warrior Competition is a grueling three-day event with competitors being scored on Physical Training events, an obstacle course, water survival, a series of Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, a written essay, a road march, and Sergeants Major and First Sergeants boards. The winners will move on to compete at the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Texas.
    (Nebraska National Guard photo by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6603724
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-NX058-0148
    Resolution: 5969x3979
    Size: 25.35 MB
    Location: HASTINGS, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska
    Army
    National Guard
    Hastings
    Citizen Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT