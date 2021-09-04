210409-N-LR905-1009

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2021) - Chief Warrant Officer Gilberto Cruz, left, poses for a picture with his son, Operations Specialist Seaman Geovanni Cruz, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Geovanni, from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), surprised his father with the visit, while the two ships operated near each other in the South China Sea. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Bergh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6603556 VIRIN: 210409-N-LR905-1009 Resolution: 5270x3810 Size: 891.29 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving Side by Side, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.