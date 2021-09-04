Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving Side by Side

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    210409-N-LR905-1009
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2021) - Chief Warrant Officer Gilberto Cruz, left, poses for a picture with his son, Operations Specialist Seaman Geovanni Cruz, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Geovanni, from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), surprised his father with the visit, while the two ships operated near each other in the South China Sea. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Bergh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6603556
    VIRIN: 210409-N-LR905-1009
    Resolution: 5270x3810
    Size: 891.29 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Side by Side, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Serving Side by Side

    TAGS

    Reunion
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    Expeditionary Strike Force

