    Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects

    Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects

     AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Sosa, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron material control specialist, poses for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021. Sosa works in a warehouse that distributes consumable items to Airmen such as lightbulbs, paint, paint brushes, and mouse traps, as well as hand tools like saws, drills and drill kits, sand bags, shovels, brooms, and carpet cleaner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:37
    VIRIN: 210416-F-NW306-1024
    Location:  AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects

    380AEW
    self-help
    380ECES

