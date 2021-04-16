U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Sosa, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron material control specialist, poses for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021. Sosa works in a warehouse that distributes consumable items to Airmen such as lightbulbs, paint, paint brushes, and mouse traps, as well as hand tools like saws, drills and drill kits, sand bags, shovels, brooms, and carpet cleaner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:37 Photo ID: 6603523 VIRIN: 210416-F-NW306-1024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.93 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.