Help Yourself: 380th ECES offers supplies for self-help projects

As material control specialists assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Staff Sgt. David Sosa and his team manage Al Dhafra Air Base’s self-help store. Whether you’re looking to touch up scuffed paint in your dorm room or replace that burned out lightbulb in your office, Sosa’s team has the materials you need to fix the problem, leave it better, and get on with your deployment. He explains the store’s mission and how it works below.



What is the purpose of the self-help store?

The 380th ECES’s self-help program empowers facility occupants to perform minor repairs, replacements, and ground maintenance that do not require special tools, material, or training in order to maintain ADAB facilities in good condition to continue executing the mission. These simple maintenance and repair tasks can be performed in both lodging and work center facilities.



What are some of the items available at the self-help store?

We store consumable items such as lightbulbs, paint, paint brushes, and mouse traps, as well as hand tools like saws, drills and drill kits, sand bags, shovels, brooms, and even carpet cleaner.



Who is allowed to check out items from the self-help store?

Commanders, first sergeants and facility managers are the only personnel authorized to check out items and equipment from the self-help store.



Since only certain people are authorized to check out self-help items and equipment, how can the average ADAB member utilize the self-help store to improve their lodging facility or work center?

All Team ADAB members can request their lodging facility manager, work center facility manager, first sergeant, or commander to submit a work order on their behalf.



The facility manager, first sergeant, or commander must then utilize the Integrated Engineering Management System to submit a workorder to our work force management system for approval. Once approved, they can bring the pre-approved IEMS work order to the self-help store located in BLDG 1066 to check out the desired items. This process allows us to maintain accountability of all items we issue out, as well as items that are potentially running low so we can replenish our store. Hand tools and certain cleaning supplies can be issued out using hand receipts and do not require an approved work order.”



How can the self-help store be reached?

We are located in BLDG 1066 and can be reached at 484-6250.



Our hours of operation are as follows:

o Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

o Wednesday Thursday, Saturday, Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

