    LCDR Turner: Leave a Place in Better Shape [Image 1 of 3]

    LCDR Turner: Leave a Place in Better Shape

    POLAND

    01.06.2021

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210106-N-N0250-131 REDZIKOWO, Poland (January 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Turner, public works officer and security officer for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, talks with Chief Master-at-Arms Zane Kentner in Kentner's office. NSF Redzikowo was commissioned in September 2019 as the U.S. Navy's newest shore installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Christie Montes/Released)

    CNIC
    People First
    Redzikowo
    Faces of CNIC

