210106-N-N0250-131 REDZIKOWO, Poland (January 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Turner, public works officer and security officer for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, talks with Chief Master-at-Arms Zane Kentner in Kentner's office. NSF Redzikowo was commissioned in September 2019 as the U.S. Navy's newest shore installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Christie Montes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:35 Photo ID: 6602566 VIRIN: 210106-N-N0250-131 Resolution: 4160x3120 Size: 3.43 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCDR Turner: Leave a Place in Better Shape [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.