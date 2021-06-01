210106-N-N0250-131 REDZIKOWO, Poland (January 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Turner, public works officer and security officer for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, talks with Chief Master-at-Arms Zane Kentner in Kentner's office. NSF Redzikowo was commissioned in September 2019 as the U.S. Navy's newest shore installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Christie Montes/Released)
This work, LCDR Turner: Leave a Place in Better Shape [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LCDR Turner: Leave a Place in Better Shape
