    International Denim Day to be observed with ‘lunch and learn,’ sexual assault awareness speaker

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support will conclude Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a virtual lunch and learn session on April 28, International Denim Day. The speaker will be Teresa White-Walston, the Director of Education Services for the Women Organized Against Rape/Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:55
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    This work, International Denim Day to be observed with ‘lunch and learn,’ sexual assault awareness speaker, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Troop Support

