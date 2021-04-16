International Denim Day to be observed with ‘lunch and learn,’ sexual assault awareness speaker

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support will conclude Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a virtual lunch and learn session on April 28, International Denim Day. The speaker will be Teresa White-Walston, the Director of Education Services for the Women Organized Against Rape/Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence.
