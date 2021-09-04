Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard assists vaccinations at nursing homes [Image 1 of 3]

    Connecticut Guard assists vaccinations at nursing homes

    NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Spc. Andres Salgado, 142nd Medical Company combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Marilyn Degnan, a resident at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven, Connecticut, April 9, 2021. The Connecticut National Guard assisted the Connecticut Department of Public Health in providing COVID-19 vaccinations to nursing home residents and staff through “Operation Matchmaker.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

