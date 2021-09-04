Spc. Andres Salgado, 142nd Medical Company combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Marilyn Degnan, a resident at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven, Connecticut, April 9, 2021. The Connecticut National Guard assisted the Connecticut Department of Public Health in providing COVID-19 vaccinations to nursing home residents and staff through “Operation Matchmaker.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)
Connecticut Guard assists vaccinations at nursing homes
