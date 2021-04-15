Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Stryker Prepares For an Attack

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Best 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A Stryker armored vehicle assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment waits in position for an attack during the Dragoon Ready 21 on April 15, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Daily training conducted in realistic environments, under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Army by Spc. Brandon Best)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6601771
    VIRIN: 210415-A-YI894-1018
    Resolution: 2908x4362
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Stryker Prepares For an Attack, by SPC Brandon Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonReady
    USArmyeuaf

