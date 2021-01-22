Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Coast-based NSW operators execute land warfare operations with NSW Training Detachment 1 [Image 2 of 5]

    West Coast-based NSW operators execute land warfare operations with NSW Training Detachment 1

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Paolo Bayas 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, Calif. (Jan. 22, 2021) West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators execute land warfare operations with NSW Training Detachment (NSWTD) 1. Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 trains, deploys and sustains NSW forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    This work, West Coast-based NSW operators execute land warfare operations with NSW Training Detachment 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ramon Paolo Bayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

