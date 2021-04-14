Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of illegal voyage in Mona Passage waters

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier’s small boat alongside the Dominican Republic Navy patrol boat (Capella-108) during the repatriation of 15 illegal migrants, 12 men and three women, in waters just off the Dominican Republic April 14, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark interdicted the migrant group the evening of April 13, 2021 aboard a makeshift vessel in the Mona Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

