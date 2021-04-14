Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFM ATTT Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    NAFM ATTT Drill

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210414-N-E241-1087

    MISAWA, Japan (April 14, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, participate in an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill at the NAF Misawa fuel terminal in Hachinohe. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    NAFM ATTT Drill
    NAFM ATTT Drill

    TAGS

    Drill
    Training
    NAF Misawa
    ATTT

