NAFM ATTT Drill

MISAWA, Japan (April 14, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, participate in an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill at the NAF Misawa fuel terminal in Hachinohe. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

