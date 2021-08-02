Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aero India 2021 Imagery [Image 4 of 4]

    Aero India 2021 Imagery

    BENGALURU, KA, INDIA

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Bennett 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer rests on the flightline at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India, prior to an early morning departure, Feb. 8, 2021. The B-1 performed a flyover alongside Indian Air Force during the Aero India 2021 tradeshow. Aero India provides the U.S. Air Force an opportunity to strengthen mil-to-mil relationships with the Indian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Bennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 23:41
    Photo ID: 6599683
    VIRIN: 210208-F-BH261-090
    Resolution: 5030x3895
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: BENGALURU, KA, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aero India 2021 Imagery [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Bomb Wing
    B-1B Lancer
    PACOM
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    Aero India 2021

