A B-1B Lancer rests on the flightline at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India, prior to an early morning departure, Feb. 8, 2021. The B-1 performed a flyover alongside Indian Air Force during the Aero India 2021 tradeshow. Aero India provides the U.S. Air Force an opportunity to strengthen mil-to-mil relationships with the Indian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 23:41
|Photo ID:
|6599683
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-BH261-090
|Resolution:
|5030x3895
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|BENGALURU, KA, IN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aero India 2021 Imagery [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
