Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NPS, U.S. Coast Guard R&D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    NPS, U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau and U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Commanding Officer Capt. Dan Keane sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Apr. 14, extending their collaboration on appropriate research and education outcomes in direct support the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy. (Screen capture by NPS Office of University Communications)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6599299
    VIRIN: 210414-N-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 800x480
    Size: 137.72 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS, U.S. Coast Guard R&D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS, U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Memorandum of Understanding
    MOU
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Navy
    Coast Guard Research and Development Center
    Tri-Service Maritime Strategy
    USCGPDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT