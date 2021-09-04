Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-122 change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    VMFA-122 change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Lt. Col. Christopher Trent, incoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives his remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 9, 2021. The ceremony marks the passing of responsibilities and a continuation of the unit's constant readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:04
    Photo ID: 6599265
    VIRIN: 210409-M-SV143-0117
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    VMFA-122
    MAG-13

