VMFA-122 change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. Christopher Trent, incoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives his remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 9, 2021. The ceremony marks the passing of responsibilities and a continuation of the unit's constant readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward)

