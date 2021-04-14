Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard Decommissioning Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210414-N-SB299-1010
    SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2021) – Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego April 14. The ceremony highlighted the history of the ship, its crew, and their legacy. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the event was closed to the public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Decommissioning Ceremony, by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bonhomme Richard
    CNSP

