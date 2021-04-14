210414-N-SB299-1010

SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2021) – Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego April 14. The ceremony highlighted the history of the ship, its crew, and their legacy. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the event was closed to the public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6599216 VIRIN: 210414-N-SB299-1010 Resolution: 5444x3629 Size: 1.49 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Decommissioning Ceremony, by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.