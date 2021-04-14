USS Bonhomme Richard Decommissioning Ceremony

210414-N-SB299-1010
SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2021) – Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego April 14. The ceremony highlighted the history of the ship, its crew, and their legacy. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the event was closed to the public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
