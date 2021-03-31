Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps MQ-9 reaches 10 thousand flight hours in Central Command

    Marine Corps MQ-9 reaches 10 thousand flight hours in Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.31.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. John Coppola 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    The Marine Corps’ first MQ-9A at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility. The MQ-9A completed 10,000 flight hours in support of Marine Corps Forces, Central Command operations on March 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps).

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Marine Corps MQ-9 reaches 10 thousand flight hours in Central Command [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT John Coppola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Arabian Gulf
    UAS
    MQ-9
    Afghanistan

