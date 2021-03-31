Marine Corps MQ-9 reaches 10 thousand flight hours in Central Command

The Marine Corps’ first MQ-9A at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility. The MQ-9A completed 10,000 flight hours in support of Marine Corps Forces, Central Command operations on March 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps).

Date Taken: 03.31.2021