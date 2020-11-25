7th Fleet Sailor selected as Junior Public Affairs Officer of the year

Lt. Lauren Chatmas stands on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

