Lt. Lauren Chatmas stands on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6597986
|VIRIN:
|201125-N-CA773-317
|Resolution:
|5821x3885
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 7th Fleet Sailor selected as Junior Public Affairs Officer of the year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7th Fleet Sailor selected as Junior Public Affairs Officer of the year
LEAVE A COMMENT