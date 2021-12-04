Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Replenishment at Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS San Antonio Replenishment at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210412-N-OI940-1036
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, transits alongside the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LHD 50), right, and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Supply Ship Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Replenishment at Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    USN
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

