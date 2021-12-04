210412-N-OI940-1036
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, transits alongside the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LHD 50), right, and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Supply Ship Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6597981
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-OI940-1036
|Resolution:
|4320x2880
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Replenishment at Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT