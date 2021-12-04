USS San Antonio Replenishment at Sea

210412-N-OI940-1036

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, transits alongside the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LHD 50), right, and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Supply Ship Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 12, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

