USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

210412-N-WQ732-3009 ARABIAN GULF (April 12, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Zach Kossick pulls in an external power chord on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, April 12. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Taken: 04.12.2021
Location: ARABIAN GULF