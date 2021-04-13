Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard leads 65-year-old KC-135 Modernization Efforts

    Utah Air National Guard leads 65-year-old KC-135 Modernization Efforts

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing upgraded the first KC-135 in the Air Force inventory with NATO-Standard Link 16 communication capabilities as part of its real-time information in the cockpit system (RTIC).

    This work, Utah Air National Guard leads 65-year-old KC-135 Modernization Efforts, by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

