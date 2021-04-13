The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing upgraded the first KC-135 in the Air Force inventory with NATO-Standard Link 16 communication capabilities as part of its real-time information in the cockpit system (RTIC).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6597405 VIRIN: 210413-Z-FF470-013 Resolution: 4955x3539 Size: 11.39 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard leads 65-year-old KC-135 Modernization Efforts, by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.