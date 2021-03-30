Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine

Helping to keep the pandemic at bay, literally… Hospitalman Kurt Rommel Libed, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, from the Philippines before relocating to Maui, Hawaii, explains why she decided to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination during a recent Puget Sound Military Health System (PSMHS) video project. The project was a combined effort from Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. The premise focused on why service members chose to voluntarily get the COVID-19 vaccine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

