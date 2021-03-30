Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Helping to keep the pandemic at bay, literally… Hospitalman Kurt Rommel Libed, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, from the Philippines before relocating to Maui, Hawaii, explains why she decided to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination during a recent Puget Sound Military Health System (PSMHS) video project. The project was a combined effort from Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. The premise focused on why service members chose to voluntarily get the COVID-19 vaccine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6597126
    VIRIN: 210330-N-HU933-158
    Resolution: 5781x3944
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine
    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine
    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Candid Comments shared on choosing COVID-19 vaccine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    covid vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT