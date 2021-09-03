An AH-1Z Viper assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 49 flies over the coast of Maryland, March 9, 2021. Marines from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., traveled to U.S. Naval Academy, M.D. to showcase helicopter platforms and develop naval officers’ knowledge about U.S. Marine aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sean Hetz)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6596882
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-LD225-1038
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-49 mentors Navy cadets [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT