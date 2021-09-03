MAG-49 mentors Navy cadets

An AH-1Z Viper assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 49 flies over the coast of Maryland, March 9, 2021. Marines from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., traveled to U.S. Naval Academy, M.D. to showcase helicopter platforms and develop naval officers’ knowledge about U.S. Marine aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sean Hetz)

