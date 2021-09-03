Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-49 mentors Navy cadets [Image 7 of 7]

    MAG-49 mentors Navy cadets

    U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sean Hetz 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    An AH-1Z Viper assigned to the Marine Aircraft Group 49 flies over the coast of Maryland, March 9, 2021. Marines from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., traveled to U.S. Naval Academy, M.D. to showcase helicopter platforms and develop naval officers’ knowledge about U.S. Marine aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sean Hetz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6596882
    VIRIN: 210412-F-LD225-1038
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-49 mentors Navy cadets [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAG-49

