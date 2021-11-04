Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210411-F-CQ856-1004-2

    210411-F-CQ856-1004-2

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Stephen Caruso 

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. William M. Simurra, first sergeant with the 514th Civil Engineering Squadron, speaks with Airman 1st Class Autumn Baldini, operations management specialist with the 514th CES. Master Sgt. Simurra is a career enlisted aviator and will maintain flying status while serving as a first shirt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6596152
    VIRIN: 210411-F-CQ856-1004
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210411-F-CQ856-1004-2, by MSgt Stephen Caruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing&rsquo;s First-ever Flying Shirt

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT