Master Sgt. William M. Simurra, first sergeant with the 514th Civil Engineering Squadron, speaks with Airman 1st Class Autumn Baldini, operations management specialist with the 514th CES. Master Sgt. Simurra is a career enlisted aviator and will maintain flying status while serving as a first shirt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6596152
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-CQ856-1004
|Resolution:
|4760x3173
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210411-F-CQ856-1004-2, by MSgt Stephen Caruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing’s First-ever Flying Shirt
LEAVE A COMMENT